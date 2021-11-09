Japanese ambassador discusses strengthening alliance

Koji Tomita, Japanese ambassador to the United States, affirmed the importance of the U.S.-Japan alliance and said that the U.S. and Japan should continue to strengthen political dialogues, economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges in a virtual discussion about the countries’ alliance.

The livestream event was part of “Diplomatic Discussions,” a dialogue series featuring career diplomats and national security experts organized by the Office of the Vice Provost for Global Affairs as part of its Diplomacy Initiative. The initiative, led by Carolina’s Vice Provost for Global Affairs Barbara Stephenson, a former U.S. ambassador and senior diplomat, aims to enhance Carolina students’ understanding of the practice of diplomacy, described by Stephenson as, “bringing people together to address shared challenges.”

Tomita’s talk was a continuation of the series’ look at the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, a strategic dialogue among the U.S., India, Japan and Australia. The first discussion, “U.S.-India Relations Under the Biden Administration,” explored the Quad from the American and Indian perspectives.

