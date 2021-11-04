Carolina’s vaccination rates, testing numbers offer good news
Employee Forum delegates also heard updates from the provost about searches for senior leadership positions and the vaccine mandate for federal contractors.
Employee Forum delegates heard good news in updates on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing during Wednesday’s hybrid meeting.
Provost Robert A. Blouin thanked delegates and the Carolina community for working so hard to make the fall semester a success for everyone.
However, the fall semester has not been “without considerable heartache for this campus and the loss of life of several of our students,” he said.
“This has shocked our campus and all of us have been affected by these tragedies,” he said. “Our hearts and prayers go out to all who have been involved, in particular the parents and families of these students, as well as their friends. I want to acknowledge the feelings that I know so many of you have toward each and every one of them.”
Blouin, who delivered his remarks in person, said Carolina’s leaders continue to meet with campus health care experts, including those in the infectious diseases division, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Carolina’s numbers are trending in the right direction, Blouin said.
In Orange County, the positivity rate for COVID-19 is a little over 1%, he said. The county has one of the highest vaccination rates in the state, with 70% of residents fully vaccinated and 73% partially vaccinated.
The University’s positivity rate for the COVID-19 virus in the past seven days is 0.3% with between zero and six cases over the last 10 to 14 days, Blouin said.
For the campus, 94% of faculty, 93% of students and 86% of staff have attested to being vaccinated.
“We’re in a pretty good place right now,” he said.
The University has responded to President Biden’s mandate that requires employees of federal contractors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no later than Dec. 8. Blouin said Carolina receives $165 million in federal contract funding that supports research, educational programs and other initiatives, making the University subject to these requirements.
Carolina shared information about the requirement with all employees on Oct. 25.
Plans for the spring semester are underway, he said, including evaluating the COVID-19 Community Standards to see if adjustments are needed.
Offering an update on searches underway for senior leaders, Blouin said the ones for a new provost and a new vice provost for enrollment are nearing completion. Search committees are in place for the deans of the Adams School of Dentistry, College of Arts & Sciences, Gillings School of Global Public Health, Hussman School of Journalism and Media and the School of Nursing.
In other news:
- Darrell Jeter, director of emergency management and planning, and Justin Miller, emergency management coordinator, encouraged employees to download the Carolina Ready safety app as part of an effort to ensure the campus is prepared for an emergency and to take a 20-minute online Emergency Preparedness 101 training.
- University Librarian Elaine Westbrooks provided an update on significant cuts that the University Libraries must make in reducing subscriptions to scientific journals. She said the library continues to seek solutions for permanent sustainable funding and is committed to helping faculty, staff and students get the materials they need.
- The Office of Human Resources continues to monitor the progress of the NC General Assembly’s work on passing a state budget, according to Linc Butler, associate vice chancellor for human resources.
- Carolina employees have pledged more than $212,000 to the Carolina Cares, Carolina Shares campaign to support the North Carolina State Employees Combined Campaign, the most of any UNC System school, followed by more than $140,000 contributed by NC State.
- Tara Bohley, clinical associate professor from the School of Social Work, said Mental Health First Aid helps a layperson without medical training assist someone who is developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis. Training is available online and can be arranged for departments.
- November is Diabetes Prevention Month, according to Jessica Pyjas, work/life and wellness program manager. Employees can join a 12-month diabetes prevention program focused on lifestyle changes, like physical activity, diet, weight loss and coaching. The program, which begins Nov. 15, costs $30 to register with $30 back for attendance and tracking requirements.