Carolina’s vaccination rates, testing numbers offer good news

Employee Forum delegates heard good news in updates on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing during Wednesday’s hybrid meeting.

Provost Robert A. Blouin thanked delegates and the Carolina community for working so hard to make the fall semester a success for everyone.

However, the fall semester has not been “without considerable heartache for this campus and the loss of life of several of our students,” he said.

“This has shocked our campus and all of us have been affected by these tragedies,” he said. “Our hearts and prayers go out to all who have been involved, in particular the parents and families of these students, as well as their friends. I want to acknowledge the feelings that I know so many of you have toward each and every one of them.”

Blouin, who delivered his remarks in person, said Carolina’s leaders continue to meet with campus health care experts, including those in the infectious diseases division, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Carolina’s numbers are trending in the right direction, Blouin said.

In Orange County, the positivity rate for COVID-19 is a little over 1%, he said. The county has one of the highest vaccination rates in the state, with 70% of residents fully vaccinated and 73% partially vaccinated.

The University’s positivity rate for the COVID-19 virus in the past seven days is 0.3% with between zero and six cases over the last 10 to 14 days, Blouin said.

For the campus, 94% of faculty, 93% of students and 86% of staff have attested to being vaccinated.

“We’re in a pretty good place right now,” he said.

The University has responded to President Biden’s mandate that requires employees of federal contractors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no later than Dec. 8. Blouin said Carolina receives $165 million in federal contract funding that supports research, educational programs and other initiatives, making the University subject to these requirements.

Carolina shared information about the requirement with all employees on Oct. 25.

Plans for the spring semester are underway, he said, including evaluating the COVID-19 Community Standards to see if adjustments are needed.

Offering an update on searches underway for senior leaders, Blouin said the ones for a new provost and a new vice provost for enrollment are nearing completion. Search committees are in place for the deans of the Adams School of Dentistry, College of Arts & Sciences, Gillings School of Global Public Health, Hussman School of Journalism and Media and the School of Nursing.

In other news: