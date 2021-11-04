2021-23 Thorp Faculty Engaged Scholars announced

A new class of 10 Thorp Faculty Engaged Scholars will support each other in scholarship that engages with community throughout the next two years.

The Carolina Center for Public Service leads the initiative from selection of members to programming to staying engaged with the growing network of scholars. The program is supported through the Chancellor Holden Thorp Endowment Fund.

Faculty Engaged Scholars are awarded $5,000 per year for each of the two years to support their initiatives. Since its inception in 2007, a total of 73 faculty members have been selected for the program from all professional schools and the College of Arts & Sciences at Carolina.

