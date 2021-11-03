Employee Forum offers professional development grants

Ruben Watson wanted to meet other professionals who work in fundraising for college attainment, something COVID-19 has largely prevented him from doing. So the assistant director of corporate and foundation relations for access programs within the University Development Office applied for and received an Employee Forum grant to participate in the 2021 National College Attainment Network conference.

Though the conference was virtual, Watson was still able to meet and connect with others who fundraise for low-income and first-generation college students.

He said he learned a lot from the presentations as well, especially a session about fundraising for college access programs that support students from rural communities.

“I’ve been working in fundraising programs and development for well over eight years, but I was still able to learn a new strategy. I was still able to connect with colleagues that I hadn’t met before,” he said. “And now I have a couple of new colleagues that I’m able to connect with and share best practices and even visit, if COVID ever dies down.”

On Monday, the application period opened for the Employee Forum’s next round of professional development grants. All full-time or part-time permanent SHRA or EHRA non-faculty employees are eligible for grants. The application period closes Nov. 14.

For the past few years, the Employee Forum has been able to award around $10,000 in grants each year. Grants cover work-related education and training and can be used for conferences, certificates, non-credit classes or similar instructional opportunities. Recent grants have funded a grant-writing workshop, textbooks for a clinical research graduate program, a certificate in diversity and inclusion, and plenty of conferences.

This program addresses Initiative 3: Enable Career Development in the University’s strategic plan, Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good. One goal of the initiative is to provide University staff with the professional development opportunities they need to advance their careers.

Alicia Freeman, an alcohol and other drug prevention/mental health awareness and stigma reduction programs coordinator at Carolina, said she was inspired to apply for a grant to make up for recent departmental funding cuts.

She used her grant to attend the 2021 NASPA Strategies Conference, which provides Student Affairs employees with the information they need to address alcohol and drug abuse prevention, mental health and sexual violence prevention and response in college students. “I would not have been able to do that without those funds,” she said.

Freeman found plenty of opportunities to network and choose between various sessions to attend. And the conference counted toward her continuing education credit for her licensure as a clinical mental health counselor.

“Sometimes it’s hard for me to have time to do research in my current job, because I’m doing so many hands-on tasks and running programs,” she said, so it is more effective to attend a conference and get all the information in one place at one time.

Freeman said the application process was simple and straightforward. She paid for the program herself, then submitted her receipt and proof of attendance for reimbursement.

She said she is considering using the professional development grant program again and highly recommends the resource.

Watson also encourages Carolina employees to apply for one of the grants — to find a conference, workshop or class attended by people in their field. “Every university is different. So being able to be at a national conference and talk to other development professionals who do what I do in different ways gave me new insight,” he said.

L.E. Alexander, co-chair of the Employee Forum’s education and career development committee, said the program gives staff an opportunity to fund important professional development opportunities outside — and sometimes within — the University.

“We can offer up to $500 per opportunity for somebody, and that could be the difference between them going to a conference versus not or buying books for a degree program instead of paying out of their pocket,” she said.

She said many new staff members may not know about the professional development grants, so she wants to get the word out about the program.

“Especially after a year and a half of COVID, now we have the opportunity again to maybe travel and to go see people in person and to have in-person learning,” she said. “So this might be a really great time for people to start exploring professional development opportunities that they may not have had access to for the past 18 months.”

Laura Pratt, co-chair of the Employee Forum’s education and career development committee, said that one of the biggest benefits of the grants is that employees get to choose an opportunity that best fits what they need.

“There are so few funds available for staff professional development,” she said. “Students have a lot of professional development opportunities. Faculty tend to have pretty good funding for their own professional development. But staff funds can be few and far between.”

While there must be a full calendar year between grants, Pratt said she encourages employees to apply multiple times if they are interested and to seek out other funding sources wherever they can find them.