Department of Defense funds $4.3-million initiative to improve sleep, brain clearance

The U.S. Department of Defense is funding the first human trial of a device to speed up and enhance the natural system of brain cleansing that occurs when we sleep.

The trial will be conducted among 90 people at three trial sites — Carolina, the University of Washington School of Medicine and a collaboration between the Oregon Health & Science University and the Brain Electrophysiology Laboratory — with results expected in the fall of 2022.

Recent discoveries point to the importance of quality sleep for clearance of brain metabolic waste through the newly-discovered brain glymphatic system. If sleep is disrupted, so are these crucial processes, leading to cognitive impairment — things like faulty motor coordination, attention deficits, slower processing speed, decreased decision-making capabilities and hampered short-term memory, in addition to increasing risk of neurodegenerative disease later in life. These issues can have life-or-death consequences for service members in the U.S. military, which is why the Department of Defense is funding innovative research initiatives, including this three-year, $4.3-million, project with the ultimate goal of helping service members overcome acute sleep deprivation and chronic sleep restriction.

Dawn Kernagis, an assistant professor of neurosurgery at the UNC School of Medicine, is the co-principal investigator on the project.

