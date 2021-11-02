Carolina celebrates American Indian Heritage Month

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is celebrating American Indian Heritage Month this November with a series of events hosted by the UNC American Indian Center.

This year’s celebration will include lectures, film viewings, an art gallery in the Student Union, social media challenges and cultural activities that share traditions and discuss the ways of American Indian life.

“I hope that the Carolina community can take away the realization and celebration of the many different diverse Native identities that we have represented here on campus and around the area and the diversity and excitement of the vibrant living cultural traditions that are still present today,” said Jesalyn Keziah, the community engagement program officer at the UNC American Indian Center.

The annual Michael D. Green Lecture in American Indian Studies will headline the month when Stacy Leeds virtually delivers a keynote lecture titled “The State of Many Nations: Pushing Boundaries and a Post-McGirt Oklahoma” on Nov 9. at 7 p.m. A citizen of the Cherokee Nation, the dean emeritus of the University of Arkansas School of Law and a professor of law and leadership at Arizona State University, Leeds is an educator and scholar of Indigenous law and policy.

View a full calendar of events on the American Indian Center’s website.