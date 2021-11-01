Gillings receives 2021 Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award

For the third consecutive year, leadership at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health has been honored with the Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine for outstanding commitment to and ongoing promotion of inclusive excellence.

As a recipient of the annual Health Professions HEED Award — a national honor recognizing U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion — the Gillings School of Global Public Health will be featured, along with 50 other recipients, in the December 2021 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.

Two signature programs distinguish the Gillings School’s historical commitment to inclusive excellence. The Minority Health Conference is the largest and longest-running student-led health conference in the country. The conference seeks to raise awareness concerning health disparities and to mobilize coalitions of students, community members and academics to take action for change. The 2021 Minority Health Conference was an all-virtual event held on Feb. 25-26. Co-led by health policy and management graduate students Rachel Singley and Shewit Weldense, its theme, “Body and Soul,” explored avenues of health activism that go beyond the scope of politics.

