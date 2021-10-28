Simplifying boosters

Editor’s note: This article was updated at 3 p.m. on Oct. 28 to reflect the most current information.

COVID-19 booster shots are here — and millions of Americans are eligible for them. Boosters provide a continued layer of protection for people vaccinated several months ago and those at higher risk of breakthrough infections and complications.

The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization on COVID-19 vaccines to include booster shots of all three vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson).

“All three vaccines available in the U.S. continue to show high levels of protection against becoming severely ill with COVID-19. However, there are signals that some people vaccinated earlier may have increasing vulnerability to becoming infected with the virus,” says UNC Health infectious diseases specialist Dr. David A. Wohl. “A booster dose bumps up immunity that may be weakening.”

Whether you’re eligible for a booster depends on which shot you got in the first place and specifics about your age, health and where you live and work. But don’t worry — we can make it simple.

Read on to find out if it’s your turn for a booster and what public health officials are saying about mixing and matching vaccines.

If you received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines

If you received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and it’s been at least six months since your initial doses, you are eligible for a booster if you are:

Age 65 or older.

Age 18 or older and living in a long-term care setting.

Age 18 or older with underlying medical conditions, such as diabetes, obesity, lung disease, heart disease, kidney disease and dementia; pregnancy is considered a high-risk condition, too.

Or age 18 or older and working in a high-risk setting; includes first responders, health care workers, teachers and grocery store workers.

People who have moderately to severely compromised immune systems because of cancer treatment, organ transplant, advanced HIV infection and other conditions who were fully vaccinated with either Moderna or Pfizer should receive a third Pfizer or Moderna shot at least one month after their second dose.

“For patients whose immune systems are compromised, the third shot is not so much a booster but is recommended to try to trigger their immune systems to make a stronger response,” Dr. Wohl says.

The Pfizer booster is the same dose as the original shots; the Moderna booster is a half-dose for those without moderately to severely compromised immune systems. For those who are immunocompromised, the Moderna booster dose is the same as the initial two doses.

“Moderna tested a booster of their vaccine at half the dose of each of the initial vaccination doses and found it worked well to bump antibody levels,” Wohl says. “Neither Pfizer nor Johnson & Johnson have presented data on boosting with doses other than those used in the initial shots.”

If you received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Anyone age 18 or older who received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine two months after their first dose.

If you received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and it’s been at least two months since your initial doses, you are eligible for a booster with either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines if you are:

Age 65 or older.

Age 18 or older and living in a long-term care setting.

Age 18 or older with underlying medical conditions, such as diabetes, obesity, lung disease, heart disease, kidney disease and dementia; pregnancy is considered a high-risk condition, too.

Age 18 or older working in a high-risk setting; includes first responders, health care workers, teachers and grocery store workers.

This is called a “mix and match” approach for boosters.

A recent study found that recipients of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose shot who received a Johnson & Johnson booster had antibodies increase by four times. The antibody boost from the other vaccines was much larger: Antibody levels rose 35-fold with a Pfizer booster and 76-fold with a Moderna booster.

In other words, people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine produced stronger antibody levels after they got booster shots made by Moderna or Pfizer, compared to boosters from Johnson & Johnson. It is important to note study participants were given a full dose of the Moderna vaccine.

“Antibody levels are one important indicator of vaccine response, and people who receive two different COVID-19 vaccines have been found to generate very strong antibody responses. Studies also show that side effects are not worse,” Wohl says. “Some people may decide to mix-and-match and the best data we have seen come from boosting with Pfizer or Moderna after initially receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”

People who have moderately to severely compromised immune systems because of cancer treatment, organ transplant, advanced HIV infection and other conditions who were initially vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson should receive a booster with a Pfizer or Moderna shot at least one month after their initial dose. These individuals also have the option of a second Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but most experts would recommend a booster with Pfizer or Moderna in the immunocompromised.

Also, people who initially were vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna shots can get a booster with either.

If you’re not eligible for a booster yet

If you received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and you’re young, healthy and at lower risk overall — keep practicing physical distancing and masking in public places and stay tuned for your turn.

“We’re all going to get boosters, eventually,” Wohl says. “Starting with the immunocompromised, those whose protection may be waning and people with higher risk for severe COVID-19 makes sense.”

David A. Wohl, M.D., is a professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at the UNC School of Medicine. He is medical director of the UNC COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Clinic at Meadowmont and helps direct UNC Health’s COVID-19 vaccination activities.

