Artists reflect on identity, diversity in ‘Being and Belonging’ opening

Thirteen North Carolina artists of Latin American heritage discussed themes of belonging, equity and climate at the opening celebration of the art exhibition “Being and Belonging: Perspectives in North Carolina” in the Florence and James Peacock Atrium at the FedEx Global Education Center.

“Being and Belonging” features more than 25 works ranging in theme, medium and tone and celebrates the diversity of Latin American heritage. The artists draw inspiration from Mexico, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Afro-Caribbean cultures. At the same time, their own voices shine through.

In their remarks, many artists touched on the realities of a complex, multicultural South and the ongoing struggle for social justice and equality.

Read more about the artists and the exhibition.