Artists reflect on identity, diversity in ‘Being and Belonging’ opening

The exhibition, organized by UNC Global with the Institute for the Study of the Americas, features local artists of Latin American heritage and will be on display through Dec. 12.

UNC Global, Thursday, October 28th, 2021
Artists delivered their remarks to the audience in the Florence and James Peacock Atrium at the FedEx Global Education Center. (Photo by Donn Young).
Thirteen North Carolina artists of Latin American heritage discussed themes of belonging, equity and climate at the opening celebration of the art exhibition “Being and Belonging: Perspectives in North Carolina” in the Florence and James Peacock Atrium at the FedEx Global Education Center.

“Being and Belonging” features more than 25 works ranging in theme, medium and tone and celebrates the diversity of Latin American heritage. The artists draw inspiration from Mexico, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Afro-Caribbean cultures. At the same time, their own voices shine through.

In their remarks, many artists touched on the realities of a complex, multicultural South and the ongoing struggle for social justice and equality.

Read more about the artists and the exhibition.

