What it’s like to work in cybersecurity

The Information Security Office’s Risk Team Lead Latashia Mccormick explains how her team provides support and reduces information security risks on campus.

Information Technology Services, Wednesday, October 27th, 2021
there is no such thing as 100% when it comes to information security. Data cannot be 100% secured 100% of the time. The basic tenants of information security are confidentiality, integrity and availability.
This month, for Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Information Technology Services asked Latashia Mccormick to share what it’s like working in cybersecurity and what she brings to the job.

Latashia Mccormick

A native of Kinston in eastern North Carolina, Mccormick has worked in information security for 14 years, including the last eight years at Carolina. Before coming to the University, she worked for more than six years in the Information Security Office at UNC-Wilmington and holds a degree in computer science from Fayetteville State University.

You lead risk assessment and compliance activities for the team. What does that entail?

As the lead of the risk team in the Information Security Office, I am responsible for providing support for my team members, delegating risk assessment requests and other work and representing our team at various meetings and engagements with departments across our campus community. Additionally, I am responsible for leading our vulnerability management program by developing and delivering roadmaps and making recommendations that support University policies and standards regarding vulnerability management.

Read more about Mccormick’s cybersecurity work.

