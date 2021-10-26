The UNC School of Information and Library Science is celebrating 90 years of informed impact during the 2021-22 academic year.

The school is planning a variety of events and programs to help commemorate this milestone and initiate engaging discussions about the future of information and library science. But, the school wants the campus community’s help to create the most vivid and complete record possible.

Complete this survey to share a special memory you have of SILS, submit a photo from your time here or suggest the name of another SILS alum who deserves recognition for their achievements.

Read about the planned events for the anniversary and the historical timeline of the school.