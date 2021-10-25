How to protect your devices from data loss

A phone may be easier to lose than a computer, but both are at risk from loss and theft. Adding a password reduces the chance that anyone can see or steal the “good stuff” you keep on your devices. Adding a device password is good protection if you save passwords in your browser and keep financial records or other sensitive materials on your devices.

Many of the standard questions that people use for password retrieval are easy to research. Answers to many of those questions can be found in social media profiles and casual social survey answers: birthday, first car, hometown, schools and “favorites” are all common on Facebook and other services. A dedicated malicious actor can do a little research online and try answers until they reset your password on multiple accounts. If you lie when setting up your password retrieval questions, you can stay social and not be concerned about someone researching you to hack your accounts. Protect yourself and just tell websites that your mother’s maiden name was “Red, white and blue.”

