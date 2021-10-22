Sharing appreciation

Happy employee appreciation day, Tar Heels.

University leaders and employees are sharing their appreciation for their colleagues in recognition of hard work and dedication during this unprecedented time.

While Carolina isn’t celebrating in person this fall, hundreds of employees shared more than 1,000 messages on human resources’ Cheers to Peers website.

Colleagues from around campus gave shout-outs to fellow employees to acknowledge good deeds and hard work during a year of transition and uncertainty.

Dedication, support, guidance, leadership and collaboration were commonly used words in the posts that Vice Chancellor for Human Resources and Equal Opportunity and Compliance Becci Menghini called “short messages of big thanks.”

Employees shared uplifting messages like:

“Your hard work doesn’t go unnoticed. I see you and I value your efforts.”

“You’re like sunshine on a rainy day! Thanks for always being there to help.”

“Your can-do spirit is infectious! Thank for you reaching out to help!”

“The joy and energy you bring to a Zoom meeting is unmatched! Thank you!”

And good humor added to the fun:

“It’s nice working for a fellow punctuation vigilante, hyphens and all!”

“75 characters is not enough — thanks also for always making me laugh.”

Take a few minutes to read the messages — see if there’s one for you.

Appreciation from Carolina’s leaders

In a special section on the website, Carolina’s leaders also shared messages of gratitude, including these:

“We’re so grateful for everything Carolina employees have done throughout this past year. In a challenging year, you’ve stepped up to provide outstanding support for our students and community. You’ve been essential to ensuring that we can continue our mission of teaching, research and service for the people of our state and beyond. Thank you,” said Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz.

“The workforce at Carolina is the lifeblood of the University and is the key to our success. I’m so grateful for the work you all do and feel lucky to call you colleagues. I appreciate you — today and always!” Menghini said.

“Employee Appreciation Day is a very special opportunity to pause and reflect on the numerous ways that UNC’s employees make it a joy to work here. The staff camaraderie and pride assure that Carolina is a terrific campus beloved by students, faculty and the wider community. The UNC staff are a force for equity and caring. Throughout this pandemic, Carolina’s employees have kept us safe and healed us, when possible. My gratitude is deep, and I hope all of our employees know how precious they are to the University. Please hear our profound appreciation! THANK YOU!” said Ronald Strauss, executive vice provost.

Read many more messages from Carolina’s leaders.

Online swag

On the Employee Appreciation Day website, you can also find several items to download to show your Carolina spirit. Scroll to the bottom of the webpage to find special doorhangers, to-do lists and planners, desktop organizers and backgrounds, along with Zoom backgrounds.