Carolina hosts Rep. David Price to discuss federal funding for global education

The University held a roundtable discussion about federal funding for global education with U.S. Rep. David Price, a former Morehead Scholar, member of Carolina’s class of 1961 and a recognized foreign policy leader in Congress and champion for international education.

Carolina’s Office of Federal Affairs organized the event, which featured students and faculty who have received federal funding to pursue global education and research opportunities, as well as staff who administer these programs. Price heard from representatives of the University’s Russian Flagship Program, launched in 2020 with funding from the U.S. Department of Defense.

Griffin McGuire ’21, will study Russian remotely and in-person in Kazakhstan during his capstone year in the Russian Flagship Program. McGuire shared his dream with Price of becoming a U.S. diplomat. “Anything that I can use my Russian language skills to participate in a process of improving relations between Russia and the United States would be ideal,” he said.

