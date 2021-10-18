School of Education professor joins two projects aimed at improving racial equity in schools

Helping educators be more responsive to the needs of racially diverse students is the objective of two Institute of Education Science-funded projects in which UNC School of Education Assistant Professor Constance Lindsay is serving as a co-principal investigator.

The projects offer two approaches to addressing inequities pervasive in U.S. schools that result in Black and other underrepresented students having lower rates of academic achievement, greater rates of suspension and expulsion and lower likelihood of graduating from high school and college.

“Persistently stubborn racial inequities run deep in schools across America, with harms that can inhibit life goals of so many people,” Lindsay said. “We need to identify methods through which education leaders and educators can reduce these inequities and expand educational opportunity to all students. These studies will help us do that.”

The larger of the projects, supported with $3 million in funding from IES, will create and test a set of measures that schools and school districts can use to identify and address systemic inequities.

