Research

School of Education professor joins two projects aimed at improving racial equity in schools

Assistant Professor Constance Lindsay will use $3.5 million in awards from the Institute of Education Science to create tools to identify and address systemic inequities in schools.

Michael Hobbs, UNC School of Education, Monday, October 18th, 2021
Constance Lindsay’s research focuses on policies and practices to close racial achievement gaps in education.
Constance Lindsay’s research focuses on policies and practices to close racial achievement gaps in education. (Image courtesy of the UNC School of Education)

Helping educators be more responsive to the needs of racially diverse students is the objective of two Institute of Education Science-funded projects in which UNC School of Education Assistant Professor Constance Lindsay is serving as a co-principal investigator.

The projects offer two approaches to addressing inequities pervasive in U.S. schools that result in Black and other underrepresented students having lower rates of academic achievement, greater rates of suspension and expulsion and lower likelihood of graduating from high school and college.

“Persistently stubborn racial inequities run deep in schools across America, with harms that can inhibit life goals of so many people,” Lindsay said. “We need to identify methods through which education leaders and educators can reduce these inequities and expand educational opportunity to all students. These studies will help us do that.”

The larger of the projects, supported with $3 million in funding from IES, will create and test a set of measures that schools and school districts can use to identify and address systemic inequities.

Read more about the two projects.

You May Also Like...

    • A (really) big birthday

      The department of English and comparative literature celebrates 225 years of rhetoric, writing, film and literature at UNC-Chapel Hill in October.

    • Tackling grand challenges

      Kenan-Flagler associate professor Mahka Moeen uses historical cases to draw a roadmap for innovation when governments need to solve critical challenges.

    • The science behind fall foliage

      Why do leaves change color in the fall, and when is the best time to go “leaf-peeping”? The North Carolina Botanical Garden’s Johnny Randall, who says conditions this year are near perfect, answers your fall color questions.