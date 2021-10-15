Everyone likes to feel appreciated at work. Small words of gratitude can have a big impact on creating a positive working environment.

Carolina’s employees usually gather in person every fall for a free lunch, an opportunity to learn more about employee-specific resources (and pick up free swag) and enjoy time together. While there won’t be an in-person appreciation event this year, there are still plenty of ways to show appreciation for your colleagues.

“While we had hoped to gather in person to acknowledge your hard work, we still want you to know just how much we appreciate your perseverance through a year of transition and uncertainty,” Becci Menghini, vice chancellor for human resources and equal opportunity and compliance, wrote in an email to campus. “To recognize all you do to make Carolina a community of excellence, we’re dedicating the entire month of October to employee appreciation.”

One way to show appreciation is to give a shout-out to a colleague or a team member through Cheers to Peers, an online website.

“Thank a coworker who makes your day a little brighter or recognize a team member for always going the extra mile by filling out the Cheers to Peers online form to send a short message of big thanks,” Menghini wrote.

You can submit a Cheers to Peers message through Wednesday, Oct. 20. On Friday, Oct. 22, the notes will be published on a special website in recognition of Employee Appreciation Day.

While Cheers to Peers is one way to say thank you, consider these ideas:

Use a few minutes at each staff or team meeting to allow anyone to offer a quick shout-out to a colleague.

Recognize an employee with a note of appreciation using your department’s digital signage system.

Say “thank you” as employees leave for the day, ending work on a positive note.

Be specific when you say “thank you,” adding why you appreciate a colleague or team.

Take a few moments to put pen to paper with a handwritten note.

Managers, create a habit of regularly saying thanks to your employees for their specific contributions.

“We encourage everyone to take a minute to express gratitude to a co-worker, supervisor or team and to celebrate the big and small successes of the past year,” Menghini wrote. “Thank you for all you do to make Carolina a great place to work and every day a great day to be a Tar Heel.”