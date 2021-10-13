Trustees propose resolution on hiring, admissions appeals

The trustees held a special online meeting Oct. 7 to comply with a UNC System resolution from July 22. The Board of Governors required each of its 17 institutions to adopt a resolution “amending and restating in detail all delegations of authority” by Nov. 1.

As part of the board’s regular meeting in September, Vice Chancellor and General Counsel Charles Marshall led the trustees through a summary of the powers that trustees had delegated in the 49 years since the UNC System was created.

The trustees re-examined that list Oct. 7, voting on a resolution that proposes to essentially keep the delegated powers intact with a few key exceptions. The four areas the board approved were:

Fixed-term faculty: Currently, deans have the final say over the hiring of fixed-term faculty. The amendment would change that for new fixed-term appointments of more than three years with an annual salary greater than $100,000, giving the final authority to the chancellor, sub-delegated to the provost.

Athletic assistant coaches: The board currently has authority to approve head coach contracts and propose to have more oversight in assistant coach hires, including salary ranges and raises.

Senior academic and administrative officer Tier II positions: Currently, the chancellor has the final say on the hiring of these senior positions (assistant and associate vice chancellors, assistant and associate deans, assistant and associate provosts and directors of individual offices, such as undergraduate admissions). The board proposes to oversee the initial hiring of Tier II positions, but not be involved in retention or salary changes for current employees.

Admissions appeals: Currently, the provost is the final authority for appeals on admissions decisions. An amendment to the proposed resolution was approved that a final appeal to the Board of Trustees be added to the current process.

The proposed resolution passed by the trustees will now be presented to UNC System President Peter Hans for his review and approval. He will then send it back to the Board of Trustees by Nov. 1 for their final approval.