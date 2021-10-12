UNC School of Education faculty win $3.5 million in NSF research funding

Researchers at the UNC School of Education have won more than $3.5 million in National Science Foundation awards to pursue five projects — three focused on STEM learning and two regarding learning in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The awards will support investigations that promise to reveal new understandings that inform instructional practices and policies, including ones that can better extend educational opportunity to underserved students, said Fouad Abd-El-Khalick, dean of the UNC School of Education.

“We are appreciative of this support from the National Science Foundation,” Abd-El-Khalick said. “These awards are indicative of the strengths of our researchers, and the relevance of their research agendas during this time of challenge and change in education.”

Read more about the projects that received awards.