University proclamation recognizes Indigenous Peoples’ Day

University leaders and the UNC American Indian Center issued a proclamation today recognizing the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The proclamation acknowledges that the University is built on the homelands and villages of the region’s Indigenous peoples — historically the Enos, Occaneechis, Shakoris and Sissipahaws — who were the land’s first inhabitants and caretakers.

“I fully support our proclamation recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” said Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz. “We must stand together to honor their significant contributions to our community, both past and present. This recognition also serves as an opportunity to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ thriving cultures, traditions and values that have helped make Carolina what it is today.”

The idea of Indigenous Peoples’ Day was first proposed in 1977 by the International Conference on Discrimination Against the Indigenous Population in the Americas.

North Carolina is home to eight state-recognized tribes: the Coharie Indian Tribe, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, the Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe, the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, the Meherrin Indian Tribe, the Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation, the Sappony and the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe.

Along with the American Indian Center, Carolina is home to the Carolina Indian Circle, the First Nations Graduate Circle, the Native American Law Students Assocation, and the Alpha Pi Omega Sorority Inc. and the Phi Sigma Nu Fraternity Inc., which serve Indigenous students on campus. The College of Arts and Sciences’ American studies department offers the American Indian and Indigenous studies major and graduate degrees.

The complete text of the proclamation, “Recognition of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill, 2021,” reads as follows: