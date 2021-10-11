Open enrollment for benefits starts today

Today is the first day of open enrollment for UNC-Chapel Hill benefits-eligible employees. Employees must prepare, decide and act by Oct. 29 to ensure they have the benefits coverage they need. Keep in mind, the enrollment period applies to the North Carolina State Health Plan, NCFlex and UNC System benefits. These new elections will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022.

If employees are enrolled for health coverage under the State Health Plan, they and their eligible dependents will be automatically enrolled in the 70/30 plan for 2022. If employees want to enroll in the 80/20 plan, they must actively enroll during open enrollment. Faculty and staff must also complete the tobacco attestation each year to receive the premium credit.

Dental rates for the low and classic options will return to 2020 rates; rates for the high option will increase. No waiting period will apply if employees switch dental options for 2022. This year, there are no premium increases for health plans.

“Open enrollment is an important time of year for employees to evaluate their benefits,” said UNC Benefits consultant Shaunna Carlton. “We have lots of resources available to help employees review the plans, compare options and understand costs, making the right decisions for themselves and their families.”

Faculty and staff can find information to make informed choices by visiting the open enrollment website. The choices employees make for open enrollment are for benefits from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2022. After the open enrollment period closes, employees cannot make benefits changes until the next open enrollment period unless they experience a change in family status or other qualifying life event.

Employees can enroll in benefits two ways: through ConnectCarolina or by calling 855-859-0966 from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays during open enrollment.

N.C. State Health Plan

All currently enrolled State Health Plan members are automatically enrolled in the 70/30 health plan, unless they choose the 80/20 plan.

There are no premium increases for the fourth year in a row. Preventive services, like annual physicals, remain free — no co-pay or deductible — for both the 70/30 and 80/20 plans. Preferred and non-preferred insulin continues to have a $0 co-pay for a 30-day supply.

State Health Plan members who use doctors and specialists that are part of the State Health Plan Network of Clear Pricing Project Providers will save money on co-pays.

Tobacco attestation

Employees who want to reduce their premium under any of the plans offered by the State Health Plan MUST complete the tobacco attestation by Oct. 29, 2021. If employees fail to take action during open enrollment, their monthly premiums will be considerably higher in 2022. If employees attest to being a tobacco user and agree to visit a CVS MinuteClinic or a PCP to satisfy the credit, they must fulfill that visit by Nov. 30, 2021. To ensure credit is received for the visit, the office visit summary must be uploaded to the “Document Center” located in eBenefits, the plan’s enrollment system.

The subscriber-only cost for the 70/30 plan is $85, or $25 if the employee completes the tobacco attestation; for the 80/20 plan, the cost is $110, or $50 with the credit for completing the tobacco attestation.

NCFlex

Several important changes were made to NCFlex benefits:

Dental rates for the low and classic options will return to 2020 rates; rates for the high option will increase. No waiting period will apply if switching dental options for 2022.

The Flexible Spending Accounts require re-enrollment every year, so if employees want to participate in either or both FSAs, they must make their election during open enrollment: The 2022 Health Care FSA maximum annual contribution limit is $2,750. The 2022 Dependent Day Care FSA maximum annual contribution limit is $5,000.

If employees participated in the Health Care FSA in 2020 or are currently participating for 2021 and they have a minimum balance of $25, the full amount of unused funds will automatically roll over for the 2022 plan year. Employees can use these funds even if they do not re-enroll in the Health Care FSA for 2022.

MetLife

If employees are currently enrolled in the Voluntary Life and AD&D Plan through MetLife, their coverage will be moving from MetLife to Securian on Jan. 1, 2022. There will not be changes to the current plan design, but there will be a rate reduction of 12%.

Employees currently enrolled for coverage under the Voluntary Life Insurance and AD&D Plan through MetLife will also be able to increase their coverage by one salary level without providing Evidence of Insurability during open enrollment. Employees who did not enroll in the plan when first offered may elect coverage during this year’s open enrollment; however, they will need to provide EOI.

Other benefit options

Employees not currently enrolled in vision coverage can enroll in the Core Vision Plan at no cost. This coverage provides a wellness exam for $20 plus discounts on materials.

Employees are eligible for $10,000 of Core AD&D Insurance at no cost, but they must enroll to have coverage. If employees are already enrolled, they don’t need to re-enroll.

Faculty and staff can get more information from these resources: