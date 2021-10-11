Cares awarded $4 million to increase home, community services for older adults and people with disabilities

Carolina’s Center for Aging Research and Educational Services in the UNC School of Social Work has been awarded a $4 million state contract to help increase the state’s availability of affordable and accessible housing and community services for older adults and people with disabilities.

The contract is funded through Money Follows the Person, a demonstration project that helps Medicaid-eligible North Carolinians who live in state licensed facilities, including nursing homes, move into their own homes and communities with support. Availability and access to transportation, staff that provide direct care, as well as friends, neighbors and other connections within the community are especially critical for these transitions.

In its contract role, Carolina will oversee a grant program designed to reward organizations across the state that can work collaboratively to strengthen the lives of older adults and people with disabilities, including those with intellectual and developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injuries. Selected grantees will receive $150,000 a year over five years.

