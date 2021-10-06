Helping research take flight

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! If you’ve been anywhere scenic in the past few years, there’s a solid chance you’ve encountered a distant humming — not quite bee, not quite cicada — only to soon spy a drone flying overhead. Drones are everywhere now, doing everything from taking pictures at backyard barbecues to performing coordinated mid-air “dance routines” to kick off the 2021 Olympic Games.

Some see drones as the next great innovation, while others view them as a nuisance, but the fact is: drones are here to stay. So how can we best use this technology for the common good?

At the Carolina Drone Lab, or CARDNL, they look to do just that. By making drones and remote sensing technologies available to the wider Carolina community, they aim to be a hub of research and innovation for anyone interested in getting a bird’s eye view of their area of research.

Read more about the drone lab.