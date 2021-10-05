Former UNC School of Government Director John L. Sanders passes away

John L. Sanders, former longtime faculty member and two-time director of the UNC School of Government, passed away on Sept. 22. He was 94. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

In his more than 60 years of public service, Sanders devoted his career to the School of Government, the wider University and its parent system, as well as the state. He was an invaluable member of the school’s faculty for nearly 40 years, where he developed an unrivaled expertise in state government organization, legislative representation and state constitutional law. Sanders was always generous with leveraging this expertise far and wide. He worked extensively with legislative commissions to reorganize state government, revise the state’s constitution and expand access to higher education for North Carolina residents.

“John Sanders embodied our University’s public service mission. When I talk about Carolina being the most public of the publics — I often think of John Sanders,” said Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz. “As a two-time director of the UNC School of Government, he was instrumental in expanding its work with thousands of public officials. He devoted his career to the state of North Carolina and I know his legacy will continue to inspire all those who work in service to North Carolina and its community members.”

