Faculty Council hears updates on COVID-19 testing and vaccination, University Libraries funding cuts

Faculty Council heard updates about fall semester COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, along with news about budget cuts at University Libraries.

In the seventh week of the fall semester, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz said he continues to feel optimistic and encouraged by Carolina’s progress.

Carolina’s vaccination rates are high, Guskiewicz said, with 93% of students attesting to receiving a COVID-19 vaccination, while 94% of faculty and 84% of staff attested to getting the vaccine.

With the high level of spread in North Carolina, Guskiewicz said the Carolina community must remain vigilant and adhere to the COVID-19 Community Standards. “That’s one of the reasons we’re having such a successful semester,” he said.

COVID-19 testing shows a 0.54% positivity rate for asymptomatic testing and a 3.3% positivity rate for symptomatic testing, Guskiewicz said.

University rankings

Recent rankings from U.S. News & World Report and the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education show Carolina’s strength, Guskiewicz said.

For the 21st consecutive year, Carolina ranked fifth among public universities by U.S. News & World Report, climbed to 10th in overall best value and earned the top ranking for best value for a public university for the 17th consecutive year.

Carolina remained third among public universities and 33rd overall in the WSJ/Times Higher Education ranking.

“These rankings reflect the hard work of our faculty and also many grad students who take part in our educational mission to address some of the biggest challenges of our time through research,” Guskiewicz said. “And our staff who always strive to make certain that we are capably conducting this incredible work. We should be proud of these rankings, and I want to thank you.”

University Libraries budget update

Elaine Westbrooks, vice provost for University Libraries and University Librarian, shared that the library will implement a $5 million budget cut: $2 million this fiscal year and another $3 million in the next fiscal year. To reach the budget target, large-scale cuts must be made to scholarly journals and databases subscriptions, along with new books and media items, she said. The cuts comprise about 50% of the library’s state materials budget.

Blouin and Westbrooks announced the cuts in an Oct. 1 email to the campus.

“I don’t believe the library has been singled out in any way,” Westbrooks said.

The library system is unique, Westbrooks said, because it serves the entire campus, and these cuts affect everyone, no matter the area of study or part of campus.

Library staff have worked closely with administrators over the past year to address budget challenges. When campus leaders were asked to take cuts of 1.5% for personnel and 7.5% for operating expenses for each of the next two years, Guskiewicz noted that some of the funds cut have been restored to the library.

“We are watching this carefully and want to be sure we’re doing this in a way that will not negatively impact a lot of people, even though, as Elaine said, there will be an impact,” Guskiewicz said.

Blouin added that one challenge is that “predatory practices of publishers” of scholarly journals drive up costs to access the publications at an inflation rate of about 12-15% a year. In addition, the budget model for the library needs to be reevaluated to ensure that the University creates a way for funds to flow to all areas to meet needs across the broad mission of research, education and service.

Carolina isn’t alone in this challenge. Other university libraries are also struggling with this problem, Blouin said.

The library is available to support research and teaching and will work with faculty, staff and students to find alternate ways to access the needed materials, including purchasing single journal articles and using interlibrary loan agreements.

Westbrooks encouraged faculty to contact their library liaisons for specific information and to attend two virtual information sessions:

In other news:

Guskiewicz said Carolina’s leaders are closely monitoring the state budget process and working with the UNC System to advocate for Carolina’s interests, including salary increases and help to support campus initiatives, as well as capital, repair and renovation projects.

Mental health challenges are a concern for students, faculty and staff, including an increased need at Counseling and Psychological Services, where counseling appointments have doubled this year compared to previous years. Guskiewicz said the University is providing $155,000 in one-time funding to increase the number of counselors available for students. He and Blouin encouraged faculty to show compassion for students and each other during these challenging times.

Resilience is the theme for University Day, Guskiewicz said, as Carolina celebrates its 228th birthday at 2 p.m. Oct. 12 in Memorial Hall. UNC System President Peter Hans will speak and highlight the 50th anniversary of the System. During the ceremony, the O. Max Gardner Award, Edward Kidder Graham Faculty Service Award and Rebecca Clark Staff Award for Moral Courage will be presented, along with seven distinguished alumni awards.

Coach Roy Williams is set to speak at a commencement celebration for Carolina's Class of 2020 at 1 p.m. Oct. 10 in Kenan Stadium.

for Carolina’s Class of 2020 at 1 p.m. Oct. 10 in Kenan Stadium. While international travel is still under restrictions, Blouin said his office is reviewing requests for exceptions.

The provost’s office is planning for a normal academic calendar for this fall and next spring, though adjustments will be made as needed, Blouin said.

The provost search committee has narrowed the 60 applicants to six finalists in the confidential search. In the coming weeks, those candidates will visit the campus for interviews with various stakeholder groups and the search committee. Guskiewicz said he hopes to name a new provost by the second week of November, with a start date early in the new year.

UNC Athletics provided an update on how student athletes are adapting to the new rules around name, image and likeness rights.

