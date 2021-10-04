The Graduate School celebrates Latinx Heritage Month

Department of mathematics Ph.D. student Ariel Glassberg visited the campus at UNC-Chapel Hill in 2020 just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. He credits the visit with solidifying his decision to pursue graduate education at Carolina — and, as a Hispanic student, he hopes to inspire other underrepresented minority students to understand the benefits of a graduate education in mathematics.

“It’s somewhat hard to break through and have students of color study math,” Glassberg said. “It’s more seen as an academic subject, but it applies in everyday life, like in tech and finance, and plenty of researchers use mathematics.”

He completed his bachelor’s degree at Lehigh University before studying for his master’s degree at Hunter College. From New York, Glassberg identifies as a quarter Jewish, and the rest of his family is Latino.

“It’s not very visible, but it’s part of my identity,” he said. “For me it becomes a question of culturally, do I think I would fit in in certain places? Do I have those concerns? And I certainly did have those concerns before coming to Carolina.”

