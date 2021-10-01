Future medical students to train in Roper Hall

Dr. Bill Roper’s leadership helped move the UNC School of Medicine closer to its goal of becoming the nation’s top public school of medicine and established UNC Health as one of the nation’s leading academic health systems, significantly expanding the reach of the system across the state, which led to the honor of naming the building after him.

The announcement was made last week at a celebration featuring leaders from across UNC Health, the UNC School of Medicine and the University of North Carolina System.

During Roper’s remarks at the event, he thanked the many colleagues he has worked alongside during his time as dean of the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health, dean of the UNC School of Medicine, CEO of UNC Health and interim president of the University of North Carolina System.

When open, Roper Hall will feature the latest technology for simulation and telemedicine in addition to classroom spaces designed to facilitate collaboration between students and faculty as well as interdisciplinary learning. It will provide enhanced connections between medical students in Chapel Hill and those learning at satellite campuses in Asheville, Charlotte and Wilmington.

