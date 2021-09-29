Duke, UNC awarded grant to establish joint Alzheimer’s disease research center

Duke University and Carolina have been awarded funds from the National Institutes of Health to establish a prestigious Alzheimer’s disease research center, part of a federally-funded national network of similar centers.

The Duke-UNC Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, one of 33 nationwide, will focus on identifying age-related changes across the lifespan that impact the development, progression and experience of Alzheimer’s and related dementias. The center will also identify how factors that arise in early- and mid-life contribute to racial, ethnic and geographic disparities in dementia.

NIH funding for the joint Duke-UNC Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center is expected to total $14.8 million over the next five years.

Read more about the center.