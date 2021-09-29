Duke, UNC awarded grant to establish joint Alzheimer’s disease research center
The NIH-funded center of excellence will focus on identifying early changes in dementia and factors driving disparities.
Duke University and Carolina have been awarded funds from the National Institutes of Health to establish a prestigious Alzheimer’s disease research center, part of a federally-funded national network of similar centers.
The Duke-UNC Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, one of 33 nationwide, will focus on identifying age-related changes across the lifespan that impact the development, progression and experience of Alzheimer’s and related dementias. The center will also identify how factors that arise in early- and mid-life contribute to racial, ethnic and geographic disparities in dementia.
NIH funding for the joint Duke-UNC Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center is expected to total $14.8 million over the next five years.