The Graduate School celebrates Latinx Heritage Month

The Graduate School is celebrating Latinx Heritage Month by lifting the voices of Latinx people with an understanding of the complexities of cultural and national identities. Part one of its three-part series to mark the month features Yesenia Pedro Vicente, the assistant director of The Graduate School’s diversity and student success program, which supports graduate and professional students who are racially/ethnically diverse, first-generation, international, LGBTQIA+ and/or are military affiliated.

Yesenia Pedro Vicente came to Carolina as an undergraduate student from Morganton, North Carolina, and describes her college experience as “first-generation everything.” Pedro Vicente’s parents settled in North Carolina following the decades-long Guatemalan Civil War, which interrupted her parents’ education and resulted in living in Southern Mexico as refugees before coming to the United States.

Pedro Vicente experienced firsthand the complexities that arise from systemic racism, stereotypes and cultural appropriation, all while learning about her family’s heritage as indigenous Maya Q’anjob’al. Indigenous Mayans have lived in Central America for thousands of years — and modern-day Maya continue live in Guatemala, Belize, Southern Mexico and in nearby regions.

