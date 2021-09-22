Flu vaccines more important than ever

The best way to prevent seasonal flu is to be vaccinated every year, and this year getting the flu vaccination is even more important, according to UNC Environment, Health and Safety. Being vaccinated against influenza will help reduce the overall burden of respiratory diseases and help conserve health care resources.

There are several opportunities for UNC-Chapel Hill community members to obtain a flu vaccination on campus.

The Student Stores Pharmacy offers no-appointment flu shots for students, faculty and staff during operating hours (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.). The Student Stores Pharmacy is located on the 3rd floor of the Student Stores Building. Medicare plans are not accepted, and proof of insurance is required if using it for the vaccine.

The Campus Health Pharmacy offers walk-in flu shots for students, faculty and staff Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Medicare plans are not accepted and proof of insurance is required if using it for the vaccine.

The University Employee Occupational Health Clinic offers flu vaccinations only for University health care personnel (including the UNC School of Medicine) and other personnel who are part of the Immunization Review Program. Flu vaccinations are available during walk-in hours Thursdays and Fridays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Several walk-up flu vaccination clinics will be offered at various locations across campus with no advance registration required with a One Card and health insurance card. All clinic times listed below are from noon to 4 p.m.:

Thursday, Sept. 30 – Genetic Medicine Research Building, lobby

Thursday, Oct. 7 – Giles Horney Building, Magnolia Room

Friday, Oct. 15 – McColl Building, graduate student lounge

Friday, Oct. 22 – Koury Oral Health Sciences Building, atrium lobby

Thursday, Oct. 28 – Medical Biomolecular Research Building, main lobby

Friday, Oct. 29 – Michael Hooker Research Center, lower level atrium

All flu clinics will be held indoors. Per the University’s COVID-19 Community Standards, face masks are required while inside any University building.

Most health insurance plans offer flu vaccination with no copay. Campus Health is in-network with most major insurance plans, including the State Health Plan and Student Blue. See the Campus Health website for more information about health plans accepted. Campus Health does not accept Medicare plans. Please bring proof of insurance or receive a bill for any out-of-pocket expense as determined by the insurance company. The flu vaccination is available for $40 for those without insurance.

Those who obtain a flu vaccination through a primary care provider, community pharmacy or clinic can still self-report compliance. More information regarding UNC-Chapel Hill flu clinics and flu prevention is available at flu.unc.edu.

This year, the University is once again partnering with Alana’s Foundation to track campus participation in a national university competition. Anyone vaccinated at an on-campus pharmacy or flu clinic will automatically have their vaccine counted for UNC-Chapel Hill.