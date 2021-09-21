4 Carolina faculty members honored with prestigious Hettleman awards

The annual Phillip and Ruth Hettleman Prizes for Artistic and Scholarly Achievement have been awarded to four associate professors, who exemplify groundbreaking and innovative research along with future career promise. The recipients of the $5,000 prize were recognized at the Sept. 3 Faculty Council Meeting, and each will deliver a virtual presentation on their research during University Research Week.

This year’s Hettleman Prize awardees are: Nicholas Law, associate professor in the physics and astronomy department; Alice Marwick, associate professor in the communication department; and Daniel Matute, associate professor in the biology department — all in the College of Arts & Sciences — and Cleo Samuel-Ryals, associate professor in the health policy and management department in the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health.

