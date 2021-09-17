African Studies Center receives grant to develop content for elementary schools

The UNC African Studies Center has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the Oak Foundation for its project, “K-5 digital learning of contemporary Africa using technology,” which will produce resources for elementary school educators.

The ASC will use the grant to create lesson plans and user guides as well as curated social studies, arts and music content focused on Africa that teachers can use in the classroom.

“The strategy of digitizing up-to-date content in this pilot program will align with pedagogical best practices and the hybrid models of classroom-based and remote learning. By creating accessible, interactive and current web-based resources, ASC’s outreach to schools will significantly increase,” said Ada Umenwaliri, associate director of the ASC. The ASC anticipates the project will be replicable for older students as it progresses.

