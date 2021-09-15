Learning from preschool

Preschool works.

The experiences of children in early childhood learning settings are among the most-studied aspects in the field of educational research. It’s clear: Children who attend high-quality early childhood programs experience academic growth on a variety of measures, compared to children who do not attend pre-kindergarten programs.

But the studies have also uncovered disparities and have pointed to areas in which educators can improve early childhood programs.

Ellen Peisner-Feinberg, a senior research scientist and research professor at the UNC School of Education, has led many of the studies that have contributed to understanding of the benefits — and the challenges — of early childhood programs.

Read about Peisner-Feinberg’s study of how to build on the benefits preschool provides.