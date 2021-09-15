Learning from preschool
A UNC School of Education study found that pre-K programs not only work, but point to ways to build on early educational gains.
Preschool works.
The experiences of children in early childhood learning settings are among the most-studied aspects in the field of educational research. It’s clear: Children who attend high-quality early childhood programs experience academic growth on a variety of measures, compared to children who do not attend pre-kindergarten programs.
But the studies have also uncovered disparities and have pointed to areas in which educators can improve early childhood programs.
Ellen Peisner-Feinberg, a senior research scientist and research professor at the UNC School of Education, has led many of the studies that have contributed to understanding of the benefits — and the challenges — of early childhood programs.
