‘Heels Pa’lante!’ highlights Latinx heritage
A variety of events over the next month will show how Carolina’s Latinx community is moving forward.
Celebrate Latinx Heritage Month (Sept. 15 through Oct. 15) at events sponsored by the Carolina Latinx Center that illuminate the Latinx community on campus through fun, food, fellowship and scholarship. Julián Castro, former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, will deliver the celebration’s keynote address on Sept. 30.
A student-led committee chose the month’s theme of “Heels Pa’lante!” said CLC Director Josmell Perez. “Pa’lante” is a Spanish-language slang term that combines the words “para” and “adelante” to mean “moving forward.”
“The theme focuses on how our community learns to move forward from pandemics, from missed opportunities and hardships, and uses those roadblocks as lessons for a brighter future,” Perez said.
The Carolina Latinx Center in Abernethy Hall will host all the following events unless otherwise noted. Check the CLC calendar for updates.
- Sept. 15: Kick Off in the Pit, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Music, food and representatives from student organizations and University departments.
- Sept. 17: Screening of the movie “Selena,” 6 p.m., Frank Porter Graham Student Union auditorium.
- Sept. 21: Churros y Chisme monthly dialogue, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Enjoy churros and Epilogue Coffee chocolate brews.
- Sept. 22: Roots on Hip Hop y Reggaeton, 7 p.m. This workshop is hosted by the Alpha Iota Chapter of La Unidad Latina, Lambda Upsilon Lambda Fraternity Inc.
- Sept. 23: Top of Lenoir Latinx Dinner, 5-8:30 p.m. Full menu takeover with Latin American dishes.
- Sept. 23: Past, present and future with Carolina’s Latino/a Studies Program, 6 p.m. Registration is required for this Zoom event that celebrates the program’s 22 years of scholarship and exploration.
- Sept. 29: Building Generational Wealth workshop, 7 p.m. Hosted by the Phi Chapter of Latinas Promoviendo Comunidad/Lambda Pi Chi Sorority Inc.
- Sept. 30: Keynote address by Julián Castro, former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 6:30 p.m., Student Union Great Hall. Check the CLC website for the latest information on this event.
- Oct. 2: Photos at the West Lounge Grid, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Student Union. During Family Weekend, stop by to take photos in front of large grid featuring art by student Gabriela De Almeida Silva.
- Oct. 4: Conchas at the Pit, noon-2 p.m. Stop by for some yummy Latinx sweet bread. Hosted by the Alpha Iota Chapter of La Unidad Latina, Lambda Upsilon Lambda Fraternity Inc.
- Oct. 5: Alumni speaker panel, 6:30-8 p.m. Prominent Latinx alumni will talk about their victories and setbacks as students and professionals.
- Oct. 6: Graduate school discussion, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Graduate Student Center, 211A W. Cameron Ave. Latinx organizations for undergraduate students and graduate students join forces for a discussion on applying for, attending and surviving graduate school.
- Oct. 15: Latinx Heritage Month Finale, Carnaval, 5-8 p.m. Hosted by Mi Pueblo. Check the CLC website for location and updates.
- Oct. 15: Karaoke Night (check CLC calendar for location), 8 p.m. Hosted by the Alpha Iota Chapter of La Unidad Latina, Lambda Upsilon Lambda Fraternity Inc.