‘Heels Pa’lante!’ highlights Latinx heritage

Celebrate Latinx Heritage Month (Sept. 15 through Oct. 15) at events sponsored by the Carolina Latinx Center that illuminate the Latinx community on campus through fun, food, fellowship and scholarship. Julián Castro, former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, will deliver the celebration’s keynote address on Sept. 30.

A student-led committee chose the month’s theme of “Heels Pa’lante!” said CLC Director Josmell Perez. “Pa’lante” is a Spanish-language slang term that combines the words “para” and “adelante” to mean “moving forward.”

“The theme focuses on how our community learns to move forward from pandemics, from missed opportunities and hardships, and uses those roadblocks as lessons for a brighter future,” Perez said.

The Carolina Latinx Center in Abernethy Hall will host all the following events unless otherwise noted. Check the CLC calendar for updates.