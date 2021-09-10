‘The value of remembering’

Twenty years have passed since the terrorist attacks of 9/11. Many of today’s Carolina students weren’t yet born when the twin towers fell, the Pentagon sustained the only substantial foreign attack in its history and passengers on a third plane bound for the White House brought the airliner down in a Pennsylvania field. Even for those who were around two decades ago, it can be hard to remember the shock of that day and the fear and uncertainty of the weeks that followed.

“I get the sense that a lot of people are desensitized to 9/11, but not intentionally,” said Jennifer Washington, associate chair for business operations for the English and comparative literature department and the American Studies department in the College of Arts & Sciences, when asked to reflect on how 9/11 changed her.

The Well gathered memories and insights from Washington and three other community members: a former chancellor, former Chapel Hill fire chief and current student.

‘Wanting memories’

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, then-Chancellor James Moeser was in his usual Tuesday morning meeting with his staff in South Building when someone knocked on the door to tell them a plane had flown into the World Trade Center. They all rushed to the lobby of Carroll Hall to watch news coverage on the journalism school’s televisions as the day’s tragedies unfolded.

Later that day, Moeser knew that the University’s students, faculty and staff needed a space to mourn and process the attacks, so he canceled all classes and activities on Sept. 12 and began to organize a memorial service.

“Our goal was to provide comfort and reassurance to the entire Carolina community,” Moeser says. “Only 27 hours had passed since the first attack, and everyone was concerned that there could be more attacks to follow.”

At noon on Sept. 12, more than 10,000 people gathered on the quad in front of South Building. Many held hands to form a human chain in a moment of silence for the lives lost. Then, Moeser filled the silence with a message of grief and tolerance. He quoted the Biblical passage Matthew 5:4, “Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted,” and encouraged the community to draw strength from each other.

“The most important thing I said that day was that we shouldn’t respond to hate with more hate, or fight intolerance with more intolerance,” says Moeser. “I had two intentions: To reassure students, faculty and staff that even in tragedy we would continue to care for each other and, secondly, to ensure that we wouldn’t turn on our Muslim neighbors and friends.”

As a former music professor and celebrated organist, Moeser knew that in times of grief music can bring comfort. He asked the Loreleis, an all-female undergraduate a capella group, to find something appropriate in their repertoire to perform. They concluded the memorial with a rendition of “Wanting Memories,” a song about how the dead influence the lives of those who knew them. “I am sitting here wanting memories to teach me/To see the beauty in the world through my own eyes,” the song begins.

Moeser saw many in the crowd break down in tears or lean against one another.

“It was touching and completely accurate to how everyone was feeling on that day,” says Moeser. “We knew we had to have someone perform, because in times like that music is such a comfort.”

‘Everybody was hurting’

For former Chapel Hill Fire Chief Matt Sullivan ’89, Sept. 11, 2001, began like many others. He went to work and then to coach football. Shortly after the attacks, however, Sullivan, who has a master’s degree in social work, traveled to the outskirts of New York City and spent two weeks as part of a stress management relief team helping emergency responders at the World Trade Center. The following is an excerpt from a 2019 Well Said podcast, in which Sullivan recounted his experience.

We’d leave the staging area at 6 or 6:30 a.m., transported by the National Guard in a Humvee into the city. We spent our days walking around the Trade Center operation interacting with first responders during their breaks or as they did work just to check on them, provide an ear. The one-on-one interactions were a way to help those who were in the midst of that chaos and experiencing some of the most horrific exposures you could experience.

We told them they were loved and supported, asking, “What do you need?”

I remember early on trying to create some sort of connection or rapport. “How are you doing? All right?”

“How do you think I’m doing? I’m looking at the worst day of my life.” And so I quickly changed that. We carried some candy and some snacks and water. And that was always welcome because the responders were working 16, 18, initially 20 hours a day. They just kept working, and we provided a little bit of an ear.

We got fed really well. Anywhere we went, there was food and water. One day we’d worked really hard. Back at the staging area, a group of elders from down the street from the fire department had cooked us Thanksgiving in September. Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday, and it was like it was some spiritual connection because I walked into turkey and cranberries.

One of the guys was like, “We already ate.”

“We’re eating again, man.” Because these people need it, too. These people need to connect with something.

At the staging area, there were hundreds and hundreds of letters from school kids across the country. I took some of them at night. Part of my wind-down was I’d write responses to them. When I got back, I mailed the responses off to the kids, because everybody was hurting. It wasn’t just the folks who lost somebody in the law enforcement and the firefighters in New York City. The whole country was hurting.

I did my best social work ever at that Trade Center site, and I didn’t have an office and a desk, and there was no air conditioning, and it was environmentally a really horrific place, but I did my best social work there. Sometimes we get caught up in, well, I need all these special books, and I need all my tools and my computer. Really, the essence of helping is being there with somebody and walking the journey with them. You can’t fix anybody, but you can be there with them and help them walk their journey.

‘The value of remembering’

Jennifer Washington, associate chair for business operations for the English and comparative literature department and the American Studies department in the College of Arts & Sciences, describes how 9/11 changed her life.

I was a junior at UNC-Wilmington, and my twin sister was a flight attendant for United Airlines. On that morning she flew out of the same hub as the flights that destroyed the towers. We knew something had happened and that it involved planes, but we didn’t know if she was on one of the planes.

I immediately tried calling and couldn’t reach her. The phones were crazy, and it took at least 24 hours to reach her. That kind of put a hole in my heart. She was on a flight that day, but it wasn’t one of the hijacked flights.

I had been thinking about my future, but after that experience and realizing it could have been her, my thoughts about our country and what I wanted to do in terms of a career changed. I wanted to travel, and I wanted to do something about what had happened, so I looked at all the military branches.

I chose the Navy and served five years. My duty station was Gaeta, Italy, south of Rome and the 6th Fleet’s home. I provided administrative support for the USS LaSalle and then the USS Mount Whitney and performed logistical, local outreach duties and military police duties.

A lot went into my decision, but stated simply, I did not want anyone to feel the way I felt that day.

It’s hard for the average person to understand why some take 9/11 so seriously. However, if you’ve been in the service or been around service people, or lost someone that day, you can utterly understand the value of remembering.

‘Acts of service and sacrifice’

Army ROTC cadet and senior Zachary Hatch was less than a year old and living in Binghamton, New York, on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, but the events of that day changed him and his family forever.

Hatch’s grandfather was working in the North Tower of the World Trade Center when Flight 11 crashed into the building. He was one of the last people to run out of the Tower before it collapsed 102 minutes after it was struck.

That same morning, Hatch’s uncle who was in the Army helped with rescue efforts in Virginia after Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon. In the aftermath, Hatch’s mother and aunt, both nurses with the fire department, rode toward the city in trucks to aid the survivors, first responders and staff in overrun hospitals. They later spent time on the USNS Comfort, a Navy hospital ship that docked at Pier 92 in Manhattan and treated relief workers.

The events of 9/11 continued to echo through the Hatch family’s lives for many years: As part of the War on Terror, two more of Hatch’s uncles were deployed with the Marines and Army during the initial invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Hatch has no memory of 9/11, but when he was in middle school his grandfather sat him down and told him about his experience that day and how it affected the rest of his life. Hatch absorbed all of his family’s acts of service and sacrifice and decided that he would continue the tradition.

“I was surrounded by people who put service first, so I was raised to put an emphasis on putting others before myself,” says Hatch. “That’s why I decided to join the Army ROTC in college.”

This spring, Hatch will graduate Carolina and become an officer in the U.S. Army. In the meantime, Hatch and other members of the Army ROTC will pay respect to those who lost their lives 20 years ago tomorrow when they host the annual 9/11 Memorial Run, also known as the stair climb.

“The stair climb holds a special place in my heart and in the hearts of all the cadets who participate,” says Hatch. “Each step reminds us of what we should strive towards in becoming officers.”