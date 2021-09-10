Hussman mentorship program pairs future leaders with industry professionals

The UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media has a well-earned reputation for offering a powerful alumni network to its media and journalism graduates. One of the reasons: active alumni boards.

Hussman School Alumni Association member John Hashimoto ’82 initiated a conversation five years ago about developing a year-long, board-supported mentorship program to support the educational and professional growth of Hussman students. Participating alumni would make a commitment to playing a key role in the development of Carolina’s next generation of journalism and media leaders.

Hashimoto’s research and the work of other dedicated HSAA members and school staff brought a fledgling program to fruition in 2017, pairing 10 students with alumni mentors from around the nation working in their fields of interest.

