Hussman mentorship program pairs future leaders with industry professionals

The Hussman School Alumni Association created 103 pairings of current students and alumni in the 2020-21 academic year.

Barbara Wiedemann, UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media, Friday, September 10th, 2021
Sharon Hamilton ’82 (senior director, corporate and foundation relations at East Carolina University) Sara Raja ’23 (Journalism)
Sharon Hamilton ’82 (senior director, corporate and foundation relations at East Carolina University), mentors UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media student Sara Raja. (Image courtesy of UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media)

The UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media has a well-earned reputation for offering a powerful alumni network to its media and journalism graduates. One of the reasons: active alumni boards.

Hussman School Alumni Association member John Hashimoto ’82 initiated a conversation five years ago about developing a year-long, board-supported mentorship program to support the educational and professional growth of Hussman students. Participating alumni would make a commitment to playing a key role in the development of Carolina’s next generation of journalism and media leaders.

Hashimoto’s research and the work of other dedicated HSAA members and school staff brought a fledgling program to fruition in 2017, pairing 10 students with alumni mentors from around the nation working in their fields of interest.

