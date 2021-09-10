Adams School of Dentistry ranked number two globally

The UNC Adams School of Dentistry maintained its rank as the number two dental school in the world in the 2021 Academic Ranking of World Universities, released by the Center for World Class Universities at Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

Other dental schools in the top five include the University of Michigan, King’s College London, Harvard University and the University of California San Francisco, in that order.

The Adams School of Dentistry was not the only Carolina unit to receive high marks. The University overall ranked 29th in the world.

Read more about the rankings.