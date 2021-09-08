University leaders share campus COVID-19 vaccination rates at Faculty Council

University leaders shared updates on COVID-19 testing and vaccines and honored five faculty members at Friday’s virtual Faculty Council.

With students on campus this fall, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz shared his appreciation for the work to make this experience possible, even with anxiety and fear of the COVID-19 delta variant. He continues to meet with groups of students, faculty and staff, including the Employee Forum and Faculty Executive Committee to gain their input.

Over 90% of students have attested to receiving the COVID-19 vaccination, Guskiewicz said, adding that 95% of faculty and 83% of staff have attested to getting the vaccine.

“The vaccine is protecting us from serious illness,” he said, adding that the campus community must remain vigilant in mask-wearing and vaccination. “Everyone’s doing their part, and we’re grateful for that.”

“We know we’ll have cases on campus,” he said, adding that the number of cases is consistent with what experts projected. “We believe we’re prepared for this.”

University leaders receive daily updates from Campus Health and UNC Health and meet twice a week with public health and infectious disease experts, along with Orange County Health Department officials.

Carolina’s COVID-19 Community Standards were updated with input from the Campus and Community Advisory Committee and other advisory committees, Guskiewicz said, and include having faculty wear masks while teaching.

In addition, the University has increased outdoor dining options to reduce the number of people in campus dining facilities. Guskiewicz also encourages wearing masks at outdoor events.

Updates to the University’s COVID-19 dashboard are set for mid-September, said Provost Robert A. Blouin, to provide more transparency based on suggestions from faculty, staff and students, as well as University leaders.

Kramer receives Jefferson Award

Guskiewicz named Lloyd Kramer, professor and director of Carolina Public Humanities, as the recipient of this year’s Thomas Jefferson Award. Kramer came to Carolina in 1986 as an assistant professor and has served as director of the Institute for the Arts and Humanities and two terms as chair of the history department.

The Thomas Jefferson Award was established in 1961 by the Robert Earll McConnell Foundation. It is presented annually to “that member of the academic community who through personal influence and performance of duty in teaching, writing and scholarship has best exemplified the ideals and objectives of Thomas Jefferson,” whose complex legacy includes the values of democracy, public service and the pursuit of knowledge.

“He has served our University’s mission of service, teaching and research faithfully,” said Guskiewicz. “He’s a fantastic orator, an amazing teacher and I have valued his wisdom, insight and commitment to higher education.”

“Lloyd has compiled an extraordinary record of achievement as a scholar and University citizen in ways that exemplified the ideals of Thomas Jefferson in promoting democracy, public service and the pursuit of knowledge,” said Vin Steponaitis, William E. Leuchtenburg Distinguished Professor of Archaeology and Anthropology, who introduced Kramer. Steponaitis is former secretary of the faculty.

In accepting the award, Kramer said Jefferson became a central figure in recent decades. “He is the most controversial of all the founding fathers,” Kramer said. “We’ve learned a great deal about his personal life, about his relationship with Sally Hemings. We’ve learned about the enslaved people who worked at Monticello. And Jefferson’s racism and his actions that denied enslaved people the basic rights that he famously proclaimed in the Declaration of Independence have made him a very problematic figure.”

History is always complicated, Kramer said, accepting the award by emphasizing Jefferson’s ideals of expanding knowledge, fostering diverse ideas and defending democracy, rather than his contradictions and his racist flaws.

“This year’s winner is the perfect person to think through the legacy of this award,” Faculty Chair Mimi Chapman said.

Following the presentation of last year’s award, Chapman said people began to call her about changing the award because of its association with a slave owner. Two options are to either change the award description or discontinue the award. Several faculty said they would no longer nominate people for the award in its current state or accept the award if it were given to them. Because the award is one of a few that faculty give to faculty, she asked Pat Parker and Jim Leloudis, co-chairs of the University Commission on History, Race and a Way Forward, to make a recommendation about the award going forward.

Modifications were made this year to the award description, to articulate Jefferson’s “complex legacy, including the values of democracy, public service and the pursuit of knowledge.”

The award’s original donor has passed away and has no descendants, so it’s not possible for the University to go back to the donor to consider changing the award. A bank now manages the fund for the award.

Hettleman Prizes announced

Four faculty members were honored with annual Phillip and Ruth Hettleman Prizes for Artistic and Scholarly Achievement awarded to promising faculty members who exemplify groundbreaking and innovative research along with future career promise. This year’s awardees are: Nicholas Law, associate professor, physics and astronomy department; Alice Marwick, associate professor, communication department; and Daniel Matute, associate professor, biology department — all in the College of Arts & Sciences — and Cleo Samuel-Ryals, associate professor, health policy and management, Gillings School of Global Public Health.

The late Phillip Hettleman, a member of the Carolina class of 1921, and his wife, Ruth, established the award in 1986 to recognize the achievements of outstanding junior faculty. Each will receive a $5,000 prize and will deliver a presentation on their research during University Research Week.

In other business:

Jay Aikat, chief operating officer of the Renaissance Computing Institute and research associate professor in the computer science department in the College of Arts & Sciences, was named faculty marshal. In this role, she will assist the chancellor in planning commencement, University Day and other University-wide academic convocations and ceremonies and will lead the academic procession for those events.

A recording of the meeting is available.