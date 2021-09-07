Campus Y names new director

After completing a national search, Yalitza Ramos has accepted the director position of the Campus Y. Ramos served as the interim director of the Campus Y for 18 months while also fulfilling her duties as the director of the Bonner Leaders Program.

As interim director of Campus Y, Ramos supported and mentored students on the Campus Y executive board, cabinet and over 30 student-led committees, and she engaged with community partners who work with students. She collaborated with colleagues in Student Affairs and across campus to share resources, provide programming, and offer space to hear concerns from our students on issues of importance, such as anti-racism, safety and polarizing elections. She also helped Campus Y students and staff navigate campus shutdowns through the pandemic through increased communication via group messaging platforms and providing support for how to program in a virtual environment.

