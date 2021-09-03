Race, Racism and Racial Equity Symposium

The Race, Racism and Racial Equity (R3) Symposium is a series of virtual events that bring together scholars and researchers from across campus to share their work with Carolina and the broader community.

The fourth symposium in the series, “The Many Faces of Environmental (In)Justice: Scholarship Addressing Racism, Infrastructure and Climate Action,” will take place on Thursday, Sept. 9, from 1:30–3 p.m.

Environmental racism takes many forms, from higher rates of pollution and storm water issues in Black, Indigenous or people of color communities to racist planning policies that lead to gentrification and displacement, and white supremacist investments in automotive-centric transportation systems. The fourth R3 symposium will highlight scholarship addressing environmental justice and climate action from Carolina graduate students, research scientists and faculty from the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health, the UNC School of Social Work and the department of city and regional planning.

Read about the speakers at the event.