UNC School of Medicine professor awarded $3.4 million to identify genes critical to brain development

Neeta L. Vora, M.D., a maternal fetal medicine-geneticist from the department of obstetrics and gynecology, has been awarded a Research Project Grant from the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development toward studying the identification of genes critical to human brain development with validation in a zebrafish model. The grant, funded at $3.4 million, was submitted through the UNC Center for Women’s Health Research in 2020.

Fetal brain abnormalities are one of the most common prenatal sonographic abnormalities detected and account for approximately 20% of birth defects, posing a substantial burden on the health care system.

The project proposed by Vora will identify genes critical to human brain development by applying exome sequencing in pregnancies with FBA. Novel candidate genes will then be targeted in zebrafish using gene editing technology. This work will shed light on the molecular underpinnings of human brain development to improve the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of FBA, leading to novel preventive and therapeutic strategies that can be applied in the perinatal period.

