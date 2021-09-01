Using Community Service Leave to give back

Did you know that many Carolina faculty and staff are eligible for a special type of paid time off specifically designated for community service?

In partnership with Durham Public Schools Volunteer Medical Corps, Jennifer DeNeal, associate director of the UNC-Chapel Hill Office of Ethics and Policy, used the UNC Community Service Leave program in 2020 to volunteer at learning sites set up for children of front-line medical workers and other essential employees. DeNeal showed up early in the mornings to distribute hand sanitizer and take the temperatures of a group of — in her words — “very tired and very great middle school kids.”

The CSL program, which compensates faculty and staff for time spent serving their surrounding community, was expanded in 2020 to provide employees more opportunities to get involved with initiatives specific to COVID-19

Read more about how you can spend your Community Service Leave.