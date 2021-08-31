UNC HIV Cure Center awarded $26.2 million over the next 5 years

The National Institutes of Health has awarded approximately $53 million in annual funding over the next five years to 10 research organizations in a continued effort to find a cure for HIV. The new awards for the Martin Delaney Collaboratories for HIV Cure Research program, initiated in 2011, further expand the initiative’s 2016 renewal from six institutions to 10, and represent a funding increase of approximately 75%. Additionally, one of the new grants is focused specifically on HIV cure research in infants and children.

The Collaboratory of AIDS Researchers for Eradication, which will receive $5.2 million for each of the next five years, was one of the two original collaboratory programs funded since the beginning, along with University of California San Francisco. CARE is led by Dr. David Margolis, professor of medicine at the UNC School of Medicine and director of the UNC HIV Cure Center.

