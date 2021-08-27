Bookmark This: ‘PlayMakers Repertory Company: A History’

Bookmark This is a feature that highlights new books by College of Arts & Sciences faculty and alumni, published the first week of each month. This month’s featured book is “PlayMakers Repertory Company: A History” (UNC Press), edited by Bobbi Owen, the Michael R. McVaugh Distinguished Professor of Dramatic Art Emerita and resident costume designer for PlayMakers, and Adam Versényi, chair of dramatic art and senior dramaturg for PlayMakers.

PlayMakers Repertory Company was founded 50 years ago on the strong shoulders of theatrical activity at Carolina dating back to 1918, when Professor Frederick Koch joined the department of English. It builds onward to the formation of the Carolina Playmakers and founding of the department of dramatic art in 1936. It chronicles the arrival at Carolina of Tom Haas and the ways he and Arthur Housman envisioned a regional theater that was intertwined with an academic department, with faculty working in tandem with students.

Owen and Versényi spoke with the College of Arts & Sciences about their book and how the productions, faculty members, MFA degree recipients and administrative leadership shaped PlayMakers through the years.

Read the full interview here.