UNC School of Information and Library Science professor highlights inequality on Wikipedia

Francesca Tripodi, an assistant professor at the UNC School of Information and Library Science, recently published a paper examining why biographies about women who meet Wikipedia’s criteria for inclusion are more frequently considered non-notable and nominated for deletion compared to men’s biographies. “Ms. Categorized: Gender, notability, and inequality on Wikipedia,” which appears in the June edition of New Media & Society, offers new insights and analysis to help explain why women account for just 19% of the 1.5 million biographies about notable writers, inventors and academics on Wikipedia.

The paper created a buzz on social media and caught the attention of several news outlets. Tripodi discussed her findings on NPR’s “All Things Considered” on July 13 and with MarketPlace Tech’s podcast on July 27.

In both interviews, Tripodi explains how discouraging these deletions can be for editors who are trying to make Wikipedia more equitable. She also highlights Wikipedia’s heavy influence on Google searches and AI interfaces like Siri and Alexa.

