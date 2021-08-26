Carolina ranks 29th in 2021 Academic Ranking of World Universities

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill ranked 29th in the world and 20th in the United States among global universities, according to the 2021 Academic Ranking of World Universities released by the ShanghaiRanking Consultancy on Aug. 15. The University also ranks seventh among U.S. public universities.

Carolina ranked 30th in 2020 and tied for 33rd in 2019. Harvard University, Stanford University and the University of Cambridge continue to hold the top three spots respectively.

“I am delighted to see Carolina moving up a position in the Academic Ranking of World Universities,” said Barbara Stephenson, vice provost for global affairs and chief global officer. “We should all celebrate the exceptional work by faculty, students and staff to solidify the University’s position as a leading global public research institution.”

Global academic subject rankings were also released. This year, Carolina ranked in the top 20 for 11 academic subject areas. The University continues to rank highly in the medical sciences field and gained significant recognition in several social sciences.

Read the full list of rankings.