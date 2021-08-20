Adams School of Dentistry associate professor receives $2.5 million grant for cancer research

Antonio Amelio, associate professor at the UNC Adams School of Dentistry and the UNC School of Medicine department of cell biology and physiology, and a member of UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, was awarded a five-year, $2.49 million research project grant by National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research Center to investigate the molecular mechanisms that control tumor cell differentiation in mucoepidermoid carcinomas, the most common type of salivary gland cancer, with the goal to develop better treatments and improve patient survival.

Overall, 75% of individuals diagnosed with salivary gland cancers survive at least five years after their diagnosis. However, this rate drops to 44% if the cancer has recurred or spread to other parts of the body. Amelio’s research aims to identify better therapies for treating salivary gland cancer patients, which will ultimately lead to better outcomes and survival rates.

