UNC Health Sciences Library publishes report on COVID-19 research and collaboration

Over the past year, the University has contributed extensive research discoveries associated with COVID-19. To increase the visibility and illustrate the extensive organizational collaborations that help move UNC-Chapel Hill research forward, a team from the UNC Health Sciences Library analyzed the COVID-19 research output of Carolina researchers.

Between January 2020 and April 2021, a total of 782 Carolina researchers authored 579 publications, and those researchers collaborated with authors from across the United States, including Harvard University, University of Washington and Duke University among the most productive, as well as institutions from 81 countries. International collaborations were most often with co-authors based in Canada, the United Kingdom, China and Australia. The research also uncovered that at Carolina publications and collaboration flourished across the campus from areas within the health sciences and programs within the College of Arts & Sciences.

