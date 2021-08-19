Research

UNC Health Sciences Library publishes report on COVID-19 research and collaboration

During the pandemic, 782 Carolina researchers authored 579 publications on COVID-19 and collaborated with researchers at institutions from 81 countries.

UNC Health Sciences Library, Thursday, August 19th, 2021
Purple-gloved hand prepares the Genexus Integrated Sequencer for genetic analysis of COVID-19 test samples.
Linda Pluta prepares the Genexus Integrated Sequencer for genetic analysis of COVID-19 test samples. The lab is part of a Carolina collaboration tracking and analyzing SARS-CoV-2 variants. (Megan May/UNC Research)

Over the past year, the University has contributed extensive research discoveries associated with COVID-19. To increase the visibility and illustrate the extensive organizational collaborations that help move UNC-Chapel Hill research forward, a team from the UNC Health Sciences Library analyzed the COVID-19 research output of Carolina researchers.

Between January 2020 and April 2021, a total of 782 Carolina researchers authored 579 publications, and those researchers collaborated with authors from across the United States, including Harvard University, University of Washington and Duke University among the most productive, as well as institutions from 81 countries. International collaborations were most often with co-authors based in Canada, the United Kingdom, China and Australia. The research also uncovered that at Carolina publications and collaboration flourished across the campus from areas within the health sciences and programs within the College of Arts & Sciences.

