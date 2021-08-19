Research

Improving HIV treatment outcomes

UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy Associate Professor Julie Dumond won a $3 million NIH grant to study how diversifying clinical trial populations will improve drug treatment in patients.

Brittany Jennings, UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy, Thursday, August 19th, 2021
In addition to receiving this significant grant funding, Dumond was also promoted to associate professor with tenure in DPET, effective July 1.
In addition to receiving an NIH grant, Dumond was also promoted to associate professor with tenure effective July 1. (Image courtesy of UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy)

Julie Dumond is focused on improving the lives of patients living with HIV.

Dumond, a faculty member in the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy’s division of pharmacotherapy and experimental therapeutics, is primarily focused on the pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics of antiretrovirals for HIV treatment and prevention. Her recent five-year, $3,453,929 grant from the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will help propel her latest research, “Quantifying Sex-and-Age-Related Differences in Antiretroviral Exposure and Adverse Effects in the MACS/WIHS Combined Cohort Study.”

The long-term objective of the proposed work is to provide evidenced-based recommendations for minimizing metabolic adverse events, particularly weight gain, in a diverse population of people living with HIV by identifying and quantifying variability in drug exposure that may increase risk of side effects in patients.

Read more about the study.

You May Also Like...