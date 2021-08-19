Improving HIV treatment outcomes

Julie Dumond is focused on improving the lives of patients living with HIV.

Dumond, a faculty member in the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy’s division of pharmacotherapy and experimental therapeutics, is primarily focused on the pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics of antiretrovirals for HIV treatment and prevention. Her recent five-year, $3,453,929 grant from the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will help propel her latest research, “Quantifying Sex-and-Age-Related Differences in Antiretroviral Exposure and Adverse Effects in the MACS/WIHS Combined Cohort Study.”

The long-term objective of the proposed work is to provide evidenced-based recommendations for minimizing metabolic adverse events, particularly weight gain, in a diverse population of people living with HIV by identifying and quantifying variability in drug exposure that may increase risk of side effects in patients.

