The acting class for non-actors

William Shakespeare famously captured the theatricality of life when he wrote, “All the world’s a stage,” and this summer, Carolina students enrolled in the drama elective “Beginning Acting for Non-Drama Majors” have been learning just how apt that maxim is.

Although they’re not planning on pursuing a career in theater or film, the course teaches basic acting techniques and tenets, which help students grow more comfortable using their voice and body, and even develop greater empathy for the characters they briefly inhabit.

There are also many ways in which “Beginning Acting” gives students tangible skills, such as strengthening their confidence in front of people and polishing their public speaking.

