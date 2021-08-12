Research symposium highlights pathway to graduate school for diverse, underrepresented students

Diversity and Student Success, an initiative of The Graduate School, held its annual research symposium on July 26 and drew nearly 100 undergraduate student scholars from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds to present research in order to foster a pipeline to graduate education.

Research symposium participant Jasmine Jahad, a UNC School of Medicine department of pharmacology Carolina Summer Fellow, presented on the impact of electronic nicotine vapor on the brains of mice and how they express withdrawal behavior. Jahad conducted her research under the direction of Melissa Herman, an assistant professor at the Bowles Center for Alcohol Studies and alongside Herman’s neuroscience graduate student laboratory assistant ManHua Zhu. Jahad said the research experience taught her that science is not always a straightforward process.

“You sometimes have hardships and things that may potentially go wrong or may not be the outcome that you’re looking for,” Jahad said. “That’s what makes a great scientist: If something doesn’t go your way, you can figure out why or overcome it by thinking ‘what can I do to make this experiment better?’”

